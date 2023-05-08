Indiana judge deals blow to state’s lawsuit against TikTok

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has ruled that downloading the free social media app TikTok doesn’t amount to a consumer transaction under state law. That ruling deals a blow to the Indiana attorney general’s lawsuit claiming the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform misleads its users about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information. The decision issued last week denied the request from Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita for a court order against TikTok for stating on online app stores that it has “none” or “infrequent/mild” inappropriate content for children as young as 12. The Allen County judge also ruled that state courts don’t have authority over TikTok’s statements to Apple’s app store as both companies are based in California.

