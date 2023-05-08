Forensic genealogy leads to arrest in 2007 Kansas rape case
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas have arrested and charged a man in a 2007 sexual assault by matching a DNA sample to data submitted to genealogy websites. Fifty-two-year-old Ted Foy, of Augusta, is jailed on $500,000 bond. Foy was charged last week with rape, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy. His attorney, public defender Sonya Strickland, hasn’t responded to an Associated Press email seeking comment Monday. The Wichita Eagle reports that it was the Wichita police department’s first arrest using investigative genetic genealogy. The process received widespread attention in 2018 after it was used to track down a California serial killer.