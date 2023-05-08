Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?

The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying the nation’s bills while negotiations continue. They could also do nothing, sending the economy into a tailspin. As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leaders of Congress, the options for easing the debt ceiling standoff are many. But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There’s no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk default.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.