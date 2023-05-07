Kentucky GOP aims for strong matchup versus Dem Gov. Beshear
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky’s GOP primary campaign sprints toward the finish line, some Republicans are already looking ahead to the November election. They have an eye toward who best can reclaim the governorship for the party. It’s a job that the GOP has struggled to hold on to despite its strong showing in other state races. Some Kentucky voters say they’re basing decisions in the May 16 primary mostly on which GOP candidate would pose the toughest challenge to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who faces nominal party opposition. Leading contenders in the 12-candidate Republican field include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.