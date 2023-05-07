Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made this year with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions. The lack of paid sick time and concerns about demanding schedules took center stage during last fall’s contract talks. Several railroads have made deals this year to give some of their workers sick time. But the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen say the railroads are still asking for too much in return for giving sick time, and most railroads still want to penalize workers if they do take sick time.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.