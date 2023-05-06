Tips surge after nurse practitioner charged with sex crimes

AMES, Iowa (AP) — More than 70 tips have poured in after an Iowa nurse practitioner who is accused of photographing a teen’s genitals during an exam was arrested on sex crime charges. Several districts and one university also have issued alerts that 44-year-old Carl Markley performed school physicals for their students, although none of the charges against him allege that crimes occurred during those exams. Markley, who is free on bond, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, pimping, prostitution and human trafficking. The charges were filed in two batches, and police in Ames arrested him the second time Monday. His attorney didn’t immediately return messages.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.