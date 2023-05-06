AP PHOTOS: From Charles to Derby, day for fancy hats to rule

If ever there was a banner day for hats _ wild and colorful hats _ it was Saturday. It was the duel spectacle of King Charles III’s coronation and the celebration that IS the Kentucky Derby. Katy Perry donned a wide lilac hat to go with her matching bespoke jacket and skirt by Vivienne Westwood. She had to tilt her chin up to clear the brim as she searched for her seat at Westminster Abbey. Yes, there were memes. And there was Princess Anne, the king’s sister, in a two-pointed military topper with tall red feathers that blocked Prince Harry’s view from the third row. More memes ensued. The tradition of wearing hats to the Kentucky Derby began with its first running in 1875. Now, the bigger the better.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.