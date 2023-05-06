Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care

One of the most widely used treatments for miscarriage is in jeopardy. Mifepristone was approved in the U.S. for medication abortions, but is commonly used off-label to treat women who suffer early pregnancy loss. Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block its approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds its way through the courts. But doctors and patients fear it could be pulled off the market when the legal wrangling ends. Already, they say, the legal climate has created a chilling effect that keeps some doctors from prescribing it.

