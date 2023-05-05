Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia

ASWAN, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese officials say that the country’s two warring generals have sent their envoys to Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at firming up a shaky cease-fire after three weeks of fierce fighting that has killed hundreds and pushed Sudan to the brink of collapse. The negotiations would start on Saturday in the Saudi city of Jeddah. It would be the first between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since clashes broke out on April 15. Two senior military officials and one from their paramilitary rival say the talks follow concerted efforts by Riyad and other international powers to pressure the warring sides in Sudan to the negotiating table.

