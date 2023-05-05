‘No child deserves that,’ says godmother of slain 6-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Relatives are demanding justice for a 6-year-old boy who was killed outside his Kansas home in a drive-by shooting that police said doesn’t appear to be random. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand confirmed Friday that the boy was Sir’Antonio Brown and said there was no new information to share about the search for suspects. His godmother, Shyneisha Hill, told KCTV-TV that “no 6-year-old deserves” what happened. One or more shooters opened fire on Sir on Wednesday as he played in the front yard of a home. Police announced Thursday that they had found the vehicle used in the attack and begged for tips. Chartrand said police believe that the suspects came to the neighborhood with the intention of targeting someone, although she didn’t know the reason behind it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.