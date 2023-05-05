Michigan’s Upper Peninsula gets 2 feet of snow, a May record

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a record May snowfall buried parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula under more than 2 feet of snow this week. The weather service says about 28.7 inches of snow fell between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon at its Marquette office. Meteorologist Don Rolfson tells The Detroit News a record-setting 26.2 inches of that fell between Monday and Tuesday in Marquette, making it the snowiest May on record in the city overlooking Lake Superior. He says about 19.8 inches fell Monday, becoming the largest snowfall recorded in a calendar day for the month of May in over 50 years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.