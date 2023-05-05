Michigan legal watchdog pursues Trump-allied attorneys

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan agency that investigates complaints against lawyers is taking action against nine attorneys who were allied with former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election. The Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission says the nine should be disciplined for a lawsuit that was ultimately thrown out, challenging the state’s election results that year in favor of President Joe Biden. The watchdog agency says the lawsuit was “frivolous” and exposed the legal profession to “contempt.” The complaint now goes to the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board. The lawyers include Sidney Powell and Lin Wood. Wood insists he didn’t play a role in the 2020 lawsuit. Powell has repeatedly defended her actions.

