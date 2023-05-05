Messi and PSG will talk after suspension, Galtier says

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will have discussions about the Argentine player’s immediate future at the club when he returns from suspension. The World Cup champion was suspended by the club this week after he skipped practice to make a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi is not expected to extend his contract. There are only five games remaining this season. PSG coach Christophe Galtier was asked if he’ll be able to count on the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returning to the field after the suspension. Galtier says “we’ll see when Leo returns what will happen.”

