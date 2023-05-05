Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New mothers could get a full year of Medicaid health-care coverage under legislation given final approval in Missouri. The bill passed Friday would add Missouri to a growing list of states offering 12 months of coverage to lower-income women after they give birth. Supporters hope it ultimately will help improve not only the health of the women but also of their babies. Similar measures have been passing in both Democratic and Republican states. Alaska lawmakers passed such a bill on Friday. Medicaid typically provides 60 days of coverage after birth. The expanded option was made possible under a pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.