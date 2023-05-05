Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New mothers could get a full year of Medicaid health-care coverage under legislation given final approval in Missouri. The bill passed Friday would add Missouri to a growing list of states offering 12 months of coverage to lower-income women after they give birth. Supporters hope it ultimately will help improve not only the health of the women but also of their babies. Similar measures have been passing in both Democratic and Republican states. Alaska lawmakers passed such a bill on Friday. Medicaid typically provides 60 days of coverage after birth. The expanded option was made possible under a pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.