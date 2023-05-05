Iran expels four Azeri diplomats amid ongoing tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say the country has expelled four diplomats from neighboring Azerbaijan amid ongoing tensions between two nations. Friday’s report on Iranian semiofficial news outlets did not provide further details but said the four Azeri diplomats had been working in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran and its consulate in the northwestern city of Tabriz. Last month, Azerbaijan expelled four Iranian diplomats from its capital, Baku. Relations between Tehran and Baku soured after a gunman in January stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital, killing its security chief and wounding two guards.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.