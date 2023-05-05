German chancellor supports permanent UNSC seat for Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has offered support to African countries to get a permanent seat in the U.N Security Council while on a visit to Kenya. Scholz told his host, President William Ruto, that he believes in African-led solutions to African issues such as the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Currently, three African states, Gabon, Ghana and Mozambique, are non-permanent members of the council. Calls in the past for African states to get at least one permanent seat in the council that have been supported by various leaders including the U.N secretary general.

