Denali National Park worker dies after triggering avalanche

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska say a Denali National Park and Preserve employee died when he was caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry, not far from the park’s entrance. Park officials say Eric Walter died in the Thursday avalanche. A witness told the park’s kennel staff that they saw a skier trigger an avalanche on an unnamed north-facing slope about 10 miles into the park, near the only road through the park. Responding rangers determined the skier had died in the avalanche. Officials say the skier was later identified as Walter. He provided radio-based safety support and dispatch services for National Park Service operations across Alaska.

