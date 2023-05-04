Sheriff: Last of 4 escaped Mississippi prisoners found

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says the last of four prisoners who escaped from a prison last month has been found at a home about 20 miles from the prison. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Corey Harrison was taken into custody Thursday morning at a Crystal Springs home. He says a female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges. Officials say Harrison and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson on April 22. Casey Grayson was found dead at a New Orleans truck stop, Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a home and setting it on fire and Jerry Raynes was arrested after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle and fleeing to Texas.

