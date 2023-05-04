Prosecutors: Signs of mental illness in Berlin school attack

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a man who seriously wounded two young girls in an attack at a school in Berlin may have been suffering from a drug-induced psychological illness. Prosecutors say they are asking a court to have the 38-year-old suspect held in a psychiatric hospital pending further investigation. The man, who was arrested by officers at the scene, is being investigated for attempted homicide and serious bodily harm. Prosecutors said Thursday the man had admitted carrying out the attack at the private Protestant School in Berlin’s Neukoelln district Wednesday afternoon, in which he stabbed two students aged 7 and 8 with a kitchen knife. Both children remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

