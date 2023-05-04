Oregon Senate walkout highlights unusual stalling tactics

Oregon lawmakers are on a walkout — again. The state’s Democratic-led Senate has been unable to conduct business for two days because some Republicans skipped the session. It’s a delay tactic that’s possible in only a few other states that require a two-thirds quorum for action instead of a simple majority. Similar walkouts have been staged in past years by Democrats in Republican-controlled legislatures in Texas, Indiana and Wisconsin over opposition to bills on elections and labor unions. In each of those cases, Republicans eventually passed the bills. In Oregon, Republicans are upset about Democratic bills on gun control and abortion rights.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.