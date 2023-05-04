Napoli fans waiting for soccer title at 2 different stadiums

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans are celebrating again at two different stadiums in anticipation of sealing the Italian league soccer title. Napoli can clinch its first Serie A title in more than three decades if it wins or draws at Udinese later in the day. It would be Napoli’s first league title since Diego Maradona led the southern club to the 1987 and 1990 championships. The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens and a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 is expected. And 11,000 Napoli fans are following the team at the Dacia Arena in Udine. Supporters were celebrating outside both stadiums before kickoff.

