In latest abortion law chapter: Bill signings, court rulings

In Montana, a court rebuffed one abortion restriction, but the governor quickly signed others into law. In Maryland, the governor signed protection for access. Those are among the latest developments in the sprawling saga of abortion law in the aftermath of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and nationwide access to abortions. Most Republican states have imposed bans or restrictions, but some have run afoul of courts. Most Democratic-dominated states have tried to bolster access. Meanwhile, Republicans who now have veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature have begun pushing a less stringent ban than other states have adopted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.