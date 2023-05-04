DeSantis stacks conservative agenda; presidential run looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — From the death penalty to gender identity to abortion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cemented himself as a conservative standard bearer this year as he prepares to launch a presidential campaign sometime after the legislative session ends this week. With the help of GOP supermajorities in the statehouse, the Republican has been able to push through an aggressive agenda expected to form the base of his White House run. Here’s a look at some of the policies he’s carried on Disney, diversity, the death penalty, gender identity, sexual orientation and abortion.

