Trump calls rape claim ‘ridiculous’ in video deposition

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump called a writer’s claims that he raped her at a Manhattan department store “the most ridiculous, disgusting story.” His comments came in a deposition shown in court Wednesday. The former president said the allegations were “made up” and that the assault never happened. Lawyers for accuser E. Jean Carroll played about 30 minutes of excerpts from Trump’s deposition, including his emphatic denial of the longtime advice columnist’s accusation that he attacked her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. In other developments, Trump’s attorneys said they would not call any witnesses.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

