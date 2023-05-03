Swedes tighten terror laws, likely to help NATO membership

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has passed an anti-terror legislation targeting the financing and aiding terrorist groups but also joining or assisting terrorist group by travelling abroad. Wednesday’s tightening is widely expected to help persuade NATO member Turkey to lift objections to Sweden join the 31-member military alliance, seeking protection under the organization’s security umbrella. The new law enters into force June 1. Turkey has accused Stockholm of failing to take concrete steps to crackdown on groups that Ankara deems as terror organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.