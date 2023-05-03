Russia unlikely to face criticism at Central Asian meeting

PANAJI, India (AP) — Russia is unlikely to face backlash over its war in Ukraine from Central Asian foreign ministers and instead could flex its influence at their regional meeting Friday. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was formed by Russia and China as a counterweight to U.S. influence. Moscow faces Western sanctions and resistance in other international forums because of its 14-month-long war in Ukraine. That raises the significance of meetings where it can hold greater sway. Hosting the meeting is also India’s latest chance to burnish its geopolitical credentials. Analysts say New Delhi will be looking to secure its own interests in Central Asia, especially as Russia and China tighten their own ties.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.