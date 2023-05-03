Oregon Republicans stay home ahead of abortion, guns votes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican state senators in Oregon haven’t shown up to work, denying the Democrats who control the chamber a quorum and casting doubt on planned votes later this week on legislation pertaining to gun control, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care. The office of Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner said 10 Republican senators and the chamber’s lone independent were absent Wednesday. The so-called walkout prevented the Senate from having a quorum and holding its scheduled session. Republicans said in a news release that they are protesting over bill summaries not being written in plain language. Democrats said they thought the moves were aimed at delaying votes on those bills.

By ANDREW SELSKY and CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press

