Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died this week after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider. Jordan Neely was shouting and pacing aboard a train in Manhattan on Monday when he was taken to the floor by another passenger. Video posted online by a freelance journalist showed the man holding Neely in a headlock position for several minutes while a second passenger pinned Neely’s arms. Police say Neely lost consciousness during the struggle. The city’s medical examiner is investigating the cause of death. The 24-year-old subduer was questioned by police but released without charges while the investigation continues.