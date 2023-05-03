Fossils or not? Nations split on how to meet climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — Senior officials from dozens of nations meeting in Berlin remain divided on how to meet international climate goals. Some countries are pushing for a phase-out of fossil fuels while others insist that oil and gas can continue to play a role in future, provided their emissions are somehow contained. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made clear that proposals for ramping up renewables should not detract from the need to drastically cut fossil fuel use. The United Arab Emirates, which will host the U.N. talks in Dubai, backed the idea of significantly boosting wind and solar power, but made clear it wants to keep fossil fuels an option for the foreseeable future.

