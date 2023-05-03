Critics say huge coronation security operation goes too far

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s security minister says the coronation of King Charles III involves one of the most important security operations in U.K. history. Tom Tugendhat spoke Wednesday after police arrested a man and blew up a suspicious bag outside Buckingham Palace. The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a man on Tuesday evening after he approached the palace gates and threw shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and ammunition. It’s not being treated as terrorism-related. It happened days before scores of foreign royals, dignitaries and heads of state are expected to attend Saturday’s coronation. Human rights groups are accusing British authorities of stifling civil liberties in their attempt to ensure events run smoothly.

