Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Missouri man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door is asking a judge to prevent any new information in the case from being made public. Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester is accused of shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl at his Kansas City home on April 13 after Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, says in legal filing that intense publicity of the case has caused widespread prejudice against Lester, and releasing any further information would increase threats against him. Lester has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.