A look at the mom and 5 teenagers killed in rural Oklahoma

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — A woman who would go 100% for her children. A teen set to represent her town in a pageant in Tulsa this summer. An aspiring artist who wanted to be a doctor so she could help people. Relatives are remembering a mother and five teenagers found dead on a rural property near Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Monday. They include Rylee Elizabeth Allen, a 17-year-old aspiring artist who wanted to be a doctor, and 14-year-old Ivy Webster, whose mother described her as a “genuine good person” who loved softball, people and animals. Law enforcement said Wednesday that 39-year-old Jesse McFadden fatally shot them all before killing himself.

