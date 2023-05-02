Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writers of films and TV shows are now on strike. Picketing is set to begin Tuesday after the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represent studios and streaming services, failed to reach a deal. Late-night talk shows will be first to feel the effects. They are likely to go into indefinite reruns. “Saturday Night Live” could have to scrap the season’s final episodes, including one hosted by Pete Davidson planned for this Saturday. The central issue in negotiations is writers share of pay for shows that stream on Netflix and similar outlets. The AMPTP says it has offered substantial pay increases for writers, but they have too many demands.

