Officials: US to send Ukraine $300 million in military aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is sending Ukraine about $300 million in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches. Officials said the new package includes Hydra-70 rockets, which are unguided rockets that are fired from aircraft. It also includes an undisclosed amount of rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, missiles and Carl Gustaf anti—tank rifles. The weapons will be pulled from Pentagon stocks. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been formally announced.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

