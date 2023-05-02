Media: Ugandan minister shot and killed by bodyguard

The Ugandan army says a bodyguard and shot and killed a government minister in an apparent private dispute. The victim, Charles Engola, served in the government of President Yoweri Museveni as the junior minister in charge of labor. He was a retired army colonel. The attacker, who has not been identified, shot himself after Tuesday’s attack, according to state broadcaster UBC and local media. Engola was shot inside his home in a suburb of the Ugandan capital, Kampala. Police detectives are now at the scene. The motive was not immediately clear, but the local press said there had been a dispute over the guard’s wages.

