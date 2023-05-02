Media coalition challenges gag order again in Idaho slayings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A media coalition is trying again to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of a man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students. Earlier this year the coalition, which includes The Associated Press, asked the Idaho Supreme Court to reject the gag order issued in the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger. The coalition has said it violates the First Amendment rights of a free press. The Idaho Supreme Court last week denied the request and said the coalition should have first asked the lower court to have the order lifted. The group challenged the gag order at the lower court level Monday afternoon.

