Marijuana moonlighting: Oregon official quits due to pot job

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has announced her resignation amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business. Fagan, a Democrat, had apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes. But she indicated she intended to serve the remaining two years of her term. She announced on Monday that she quit the marijuana company job, and on Tuesday bowed to pressure to leave her elected office too.

