DeSantis immigration bill approved by Florida GOP lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has approved a sweeping immigration bill pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, bolstering the Republican’s controversial migrant-relocation program as he prepares to announce a presidential run. The GOP-controlled House gave the proposal final passage on a party-line vote on Tuesday, with Republicans in support. It passed the Senate last week and now moves to the governor’s office to be signed into law. DeSantis, who is expected to launch his presidential candidacy in the coming weeks, has made immigration policy a top priority and has espoused hard-right positions geared toward winning support among Republican primary voters.

