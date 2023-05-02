Court hears appeal by prosecutor suspended by DeSantis
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal judges on Tuesday heard arguments over whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrongly suspended an elected state prosecutor last year because of comments he made opposing abortion prosecutions. The three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in an appeal filed by Andrew Warren seeking to regain his job. The Republican governor last year suspended Warren accusing him of neglect of duty. DeSantis has used his executive powers to promote an aggressive conservative agenda, as he eyes a potential White House bid. An attorney for Warren argued that DeSantis punished Warren for being a dissenting voice, violating his constitutional right to free speech, and nullifying the election that brought Warren to office.