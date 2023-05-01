Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are finding it’s easy to publicly shame each other over the debt limit. Getting along well enough to resolve a paralyzing threat to the U.S. economy? That’s not happening yet. Biden and McCarthy each made a case to voters on Monday that is likely to reflect their talking points for the coming weeks as they try to leverage public opinion to their own advantage. The president wants to focus on the impact of the GOP’s likely spending cuts; McCarthy wants to portray Biden as childish for not negotiating.

By JOSH BOAK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

