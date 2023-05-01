New Michael Cunningham novel ‘Day’ scheduled for January

NEW YORK (AP) — The next novel from Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham, his first in a decade, is a family saga set in New York City before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Random House announced Monday that “Day” will be published in January. The novel takes place on three separate days in April, one each in the years 2019-2021. Cunningham’s previous novels, published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux, include “Specimen Days,” “By Nightfall” and “The Hours,” which won the Pulitzer for fiction in 1999 and was adapted into an Oscar winning movie of the same name.

