Michigan clerk who doubts election results faces recall
By COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — A small-town clerk accused of improperly handling voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s election victory faces a recall election Tuesday in one of Michigan’s most conservative counties. Michigan elections officials accused Stephanie Scott of not allowing a contractor to perform preventive maintenance on voting equipment and failing to conduct accuracy tests. Scott’s duties running elections in Hillsdale County’s Adams Township were stripped away. She’s among a number of elections officials around the country accused of mishandling voting equipment in their zeal to uncover fraud. Her opponent in the election says that at some point, “the lying has to stop.”