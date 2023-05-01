Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures

NEW YORK (AP) — Recent bank failures may have you worried about your money. But there’s no need for concern if your money is in a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and you have less than $250,000 there. If the bank fails, you’ll get your money back. If you have over $250,000 in one bank, that amount is considered uninsured and experts recommend that you move the remainder to a different financial institution. Nearly all banks are FDIC insured. You can look for the FDIC logo at bank teller windows or on the entrance to your bank branch.

