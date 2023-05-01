German mayor takes ‘time out’ after using racist slur

BERLIN (AP) — The mayor of Germany’s southwestern city of Tuebingen said Monday that he’s taking some “time out” after coming under fire for using a racist slur at a conference. Boris Palmer also said he’ll resign from the Green party. Palmer was already suspended by the party for using the slur in reference to a Black soccer player. Anti-racism activists then chanted “Nazis out” when he showed up at a conference on migration at Frankfurt University. Palmer then repeated the slur and complained that the activists themselves were acting like Nazis by labeling him, likening this to a “Star of David.” Palmer’s statement apologizing on Monday says a mayor “should never speak that way.”

