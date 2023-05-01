For soldier killed in Alaska crash ‘family was everything’

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The mother of one of the three soldiers killed last week when two U.S. Army helicopters collided in a remote part of Alaska says her son lifted others up. Stacie Weaver says her son, Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment of North Logan, Utah, had a positive outlook and cared about others. A U.S. Army Alaska spokesperson says an investigative team flew to the crash site Monday. The Army has identified the other soldiers who died in Thursday’s crash as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo of Oneonta, New York, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

