Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won’t seek 4th term

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee says he will not seek a fourth term in office. The 72-year-old Democrat made the announcement Monday. Inslee was first elected in 2012 and became only the second governer elected to three consecutive terms. He made a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 on an environmental platform but gained little traction. In a written statement he touted what he described as accomplishments on climate policy, gun violence prevention and family leave benefits.

By GENE JOHNSON and ED KOMENDA Associated Press

