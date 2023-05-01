Canada contract accord ends strike for most public workers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government has reached a tentative contract agreement with its largest workers union, ending a 12-day strike by more than 120,000 public servants. The four-year deal reached Monday affects a majority of the Public Service Alliance of Canada workers, including immigration workers, administrative personnel across various agencies, maintenance workers, port workers and firefighters. But some 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers remain on the picket line. Chris Aylward, the union’s national president, said the group “secured a fair contract.” Treasury Board President Mona Fortier called the deal “fair and competitive.” Fortier said the deal will increase wages 11.5% over four years and will cost Canadian taxpayers CDN$1.3 billion (US$96 million a year).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.