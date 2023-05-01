Bolivia to investigate late Spanish priest accused of abuse

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s top prosecutor is investigating a late Spanish priest who allegedly abused several minors in Bolivia dating back to the 1980s. The case of Jesuit priest Alfonso Pedrajas Moreno came to light over the weekend in a report by the Spanish newspaper El País. Attorney General Wilfredo Chávez said Monday on Twitter that he was seeking information from the Spanish consulate on the case, and that he was asking the Catholic Church to comment. Chávez alleges that the Catholic Church leadership at the time likely covered up the problem. El País published excerpts of the personal diary of Pedrajas Moreno. He allegedly admitted to having abused dozens of children while he was a teacher in Bolivia until 2009 when he passed away.

