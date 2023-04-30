Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack

UMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Relatives and friends cried next to coffins as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Uman. Almost all of the 23 victims of the attack on Friday died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in Uman, including six children. Mykhayl Shulha, who’s 6, cried and hugged relatives next to the coffin of his 12-year-old sister during Sunday’s funeral. Others paid respects to an 18-year-old boy. Russia’s 14-month-long war brought more deaths elsewhere Sunday. The governor of a Russian region bordering Ukraine said four people were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack on the village of Suzemka.

