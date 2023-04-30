Man kills 3, self, in dispute among Portuguese pigeon racers

MADRID (AP) — Portuguese police say a man fatally shot three other men before turning the gun on himself. Local media described the incident as a dispute among rival pigeon racers in the city of Setubal, south of Lisbon. The city’s police commissioner said the four men involved were aged between 30 and 60 and that one of them shot the other three before killing himself with the same firearm. Gonçalves described the deaths as “an isolated situation” related to an unresolved issue between the men. Portuguese media reported that the four were participating in a pigeon race, and their disagreement also centered on an illegal vegetable garden. Portugal has restrictive gun laws but firearms are legal for hunting.

